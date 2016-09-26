Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Sanofi :
* BARDA grants $43.2 million usd to Sanofi Pasteur for Zika
* Beyond funding provided by BARDA for two phase i/ii clinical trials, there is an option for continuing support through phase iii
* BARDA and U.S. Department of health and human services has agreed to a proposal to fund manufacture of Zika vaccine for phase ii development
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.