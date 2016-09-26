Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Nikkei :
* Foxconn's Terry Gou and biotech tycoon Patrick Soon-Shiong join hands to battle cancer - Nikkei
* Partnership between Gou and Soon-Shiong is part of the latter's "Cancer Moonshot 2020" project- Nikkei
* Gou, Soon-Shiong working with National Taiwan University to conduct clinical trials in Chinese-speaking community focusing on immunotherapy - Nikkei
* Soon-Shiong is planning to conduct clinical drug trials in as many as 20,000 cancer patients by 2020 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.