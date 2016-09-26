BRIEF- SoftBank Group raises $93 bln for SoftBank Vision Fund
* Says it raises $93 billion for tech fund SoftBank Vision Fund which was established by overseas subsidiary
Sept 26 Coheris SA :
* H1 net profit 0.4 million euros ($450,640) versus loss of 0.8 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating profit 0.71 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros year ago
* Plans on a growth in licensing turnover bigger than the trends in the French software market in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2dtVFl1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will take a part in joint management commercialization of μLED display, with U.S.-based firm eLux Inc., British Virgin Islands-based firm CyberNet Venture Capital Corporation, Taiwan-based firm Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc. and Innolux Corporation, through offering μLED display production technology related patents to eLux Inc., on Oct. 1