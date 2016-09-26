PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Oshkosh Corp
* Oshkosh Corp says its access equipment segment committed to cease operations at its Orrville, Ohio parts distribution center by August 1, 2017
* Under plan, company expects to incur cash charges related to severance costs and other employment-related benefits of approximately $3 million
* Says will abandon certain assets and systems developed to support aftermarket parts distribution - SEC filing
* Says will recognize a non-cash impairment charge associated with accumulated costs of approximately $26 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016 Source text- bit.ly/2d0YGgY Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.