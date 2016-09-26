Sept 26 Oshkosh Corp

* Oshkosh Corp says its access equipment segment committed to cease operations at its Orrville, Ohio parts distribution center by August 1, 2017

* Under plan, company expects to incur cash charges related to severance costs and other employment-related benefits of approximately $3 million

* Says will abandon certain assets and systems developed to support aftermarket parts distribution - SEC filing

* Says will recognize a non-cash impairment charge associated with accumulated costs of approximately $26 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016