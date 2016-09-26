Sept 26 Kite Pharma Inc

* Says first multicenter pivotal trial of CAR-T therapy to report positive outcome

* C19 data from zuma-1 pivotal trial in patients with aggressive non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

* Says company plans to present additional data at upcoming scientific meeting

* Says primary analysis of 101 patients with chemorefractory aggressive NHL is expected in q1 of 2017