PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Astronics Corp
* Stockholders will receive three shares of Class B stock for every twenty shares of common and Class B stock held
* Astronics announces 15% Class B stock distribution
* Fractional shares will be paid in cash
* Expects new shares to be distributed on or about October 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.