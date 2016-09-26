BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Sept 26 Hope Bancorp Inc
* Projected savings are anticipated to be approximately $11 million pre-tax on an annual basis
* Following first phase of branch consolidations, bank of hope will have 73 full-service branches throughout united states
* Hope bancorp announces branch optimization plan and expansion in houston market
* Announced a branch optimization plan that includes a first phase of branch consolidations to be completed by year-end 2016
* Company expects to incur a one-time pre-tax charge of approximately $2.1 million in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget