Sept 26 Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods Market commences exchange offer

* To exchange 5.200% senior notes due 2025 for an equal principal amount of its registered 5.200% senior notes due 2025

* Offer to exchange up to $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.200% senior notes due 2025

* Exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 25, 2016