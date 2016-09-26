Sept 26 Kcg Holdings Inc

* If merger between CBOE and Bats is completed, lock-up agreement will terminate - SEC filing

* Says approximately 4.4 million shares of Bats common stock held by KCG will be released from lock-up on October 13, 2016

* Up agreement in connection with sale of shares in initial public offering of Bats in April 2016