* Long-Term debts of $5.2 million as at april 30, 2016 have been replaced by new loans totalling $6.0 million

* Says this additional financing from lender could reach up to $3.0 million over next 24 months

* Annouces the refinancing of its long-term debts and of its subordinated convertible loan

* In addition, company reached an agreement with one of its lenders to obtain additional financing for capital investment projects