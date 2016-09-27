Sept 27 Crédit Agricole, which holds
approximatively 14.9 pct of share capital of Eurazeo
announced :
* The launch of an Issue Of Zero Coupon Bonds due 2019 and
exchangeable for Eurazeo shares for an approximate amount of
300 million euros and the repurchase of the zero coupon bonds
issued in 2013 and due 2016, exchangeable for existing Eurazeo
shares.
* The nominal unit value of the 2016 Bonds will be set at a
premium of between 27.5% and 32.5% above the Eurazeo share
volume weighted average price (the"VWAP") on the regulated
market of Euronext Paris as from the opening of trading on 27
September 2016 until the final terms of the 2016 Bonds are
determined on the same day.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)