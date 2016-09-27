Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 27 Time Out Group Plc
* H1 adjusted ebitda* loss improved by £0.8m to £4.8m (2015: £5.6m)
* Second half of financial year has begun well, with good year-on-year growth
* Group revenue increased by 16% (13% in constant currency) to £16.6m (2015: £14.3m)
* Closing net cash position of £60.4m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.