Sept 27 Time Out Group Plc

* H1 adjusted ebitda* loss improved by £0.8m to £4.8m (2015: £5.6m)

* Second half of financial year has begun well, with good year-on-year growth

* Group revenue increased by 16% (13% in constant currency) to £16.6m (2015: £14.3m)

* Closing net cash position of £60.4m