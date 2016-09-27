Sept 27 A City Media AB :

* Decided on share issue to diversify shareholder base which provides company with proceeds of a maximum of 16 million Swedish crowns ($1.88 million)

* Subscription price per share will be 8 percent lower compared with volume weighted average price during period Sept. 27 - Oct. 6 ($1 = 8.5283 Swedish crowns)