Sept 26 New York Reit Inc

* New York REIT retains Spencer Stuart for independent board of directors candidate search

* Committee has engaged in discussions with Michael L. Ashner, Steven Witkoff, and their jointly owned entity, WW Investors LLC

* Committee consists of Sue Perrotty, James Nelson and Randolph Read

* Committee has been in discussions with Spencer Stuart regarding this assignment for a number of weeks.

* Committee will also consider candidates proposed by Ashner and Witkoff