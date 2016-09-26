Sept 26 Overseas Shipholding Group

* Reduces amount of incremental term loans and incremental revolving loans borrowers may obtain under OIN facilities to $200 million

* Says entered into a third amendment to secured term loan and revolver facilities, dated as of August 5, 2014

* Overseas Shipholding says third OIN credit agreement amendment permits OIN to dividend up to an amount of $100 mln to OSG prior to Oct. 14 - SEC filing