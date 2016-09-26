BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 26 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Pieris pharmaceuticals presents positive data for its lead bispecific drug candidate, PRS-343, at the 2016 CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy conference
* Says initiation of phase 1 clinical trial of PRS-343 for treatment of cancer patients planned for first half of 2017
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.