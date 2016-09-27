US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Sept 27 Aksharchem (India) Ltd :
* Co has successfully completed expansion of CPC green plant with capacity of 160 MTPM, copper sulphate plant with capacity of 25 MTPM Source text: (bit.ly/2dnGARF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.