Sept 27 Ratos AB
* Ratos acquires Plantasjen
* Says purchase price (equity value) for 100% of company is
approximately NOK 1.2 billion, corresponding to an enterprise
value of approximately NOK 2.9 billion.
* Seller is funds advised by private equity firm Apax
Partners
* Plantasjen, a chain for sales of plants and gardening
accessories, has about 1,200 employees and generated sales of
approximately NOK 3.7 billion in the last twelve months leading
up to June 2016, with operating profit (EBITDA) of approximately
NOK 370m.
