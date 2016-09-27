Sept 27 Ratos AB

* Ratos acquires Plantasjen

* Says purchase price (equity value) for 100% of company is approximately NOK 1.2 billion, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately NOK 2.9 billion.

* Seller is funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners

* Plantasjen, a chain for sales of plants and gardening accessories, has about 1,200 employees and generated sales of approximately NOK 3.7 billion in the last twelve months leading up to June 2016, with operating profit (EBITDA) of approximately NOK 370m.