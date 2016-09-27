Sept 27 Card Factory Plc
* Special dividend of 15 pence per share, reflecting group's
strong cash generation
* HY revenues up 4.8% to £169.2m
* HY card factory like-for-like ("LFL") sales +0.2% (H1
FY16: +2.8%)
* "Weakness of sterling and anticipated increases in
national living wage remain most significant cost pressures on
business"
* Confident of delivering FY underlying profit before tax
within range of analysts' current expectations of £80.9m to
£83.0m
* HY profit before tax growth of 7.3% to £27.6m (H1 FY16:
£25.7m)
* Trading in recent weeks has been similar to trends seen in
first half
* Remain confident of delivering full year underlying profit
before tax within range of expectations
* A number of additional initiatives are underway,
particularly on delivering further supply chain efficiencies
