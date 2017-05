Sept 27 Immunicum AB :

* Announces Carlos de Sousa as new CEO

* De Sousa will replace Jamal El-Mosleh, Immunicum's CEO since Sept. 2007, who will now work with de Sousa to assure a smooth and seamless transition

* Appointment of Carlos de Sousa as Immunicum's Chief Executive Officer is effective on Oct. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

