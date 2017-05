Sept 27 Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* Successfully placed a subordinated public hybrid bond in the amount of 145 million Swiss francs ($149.52 million) at a yearly coupon of 2.125 pct

* Proceeds are used for capital structure management purposes and repayment of existing bank loans Source text - bit.ly/2dyxggV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)