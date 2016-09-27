BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 27 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Says confirmation of plan would facilitate a successful conclusion to CEOC's bankruptcy proceedings in 2017
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announce key economic terms of proposed consensual restructuring plan for ceoc
* Have received confirmation from representatives of CEOC's major creditor groups of those groups' support for a term sheet
* Caesars Entertainment says optimistic that support received for proposed consensual plan will allow ceoc to obtain required votes to confirm plan
* Parties are working on agreements and amendments to CEOC's existing plan of reorganization that will adopt and implement terms
* Hamlet holdings, will contribute full 14 pct of equity that it would have received through its ownership in Caesars Entertainment
* Says contribution is valued by debtors at approximately $950 million
* Revised plan of reorganization will release all pending and potential litigation claims and causes of action against caesars
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information