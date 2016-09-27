Sept 27 Afrimat Limited :

* Cautionary announcement

* Company has entered into negotiations regarding an acquisition of an iron ore business currently placed under formal business rescue

* Business rescue proposal was accepted and approved by creditors with requisite majority

* If all conditions have been successfully concluded, it may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)