BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 27 Afrimat Limited :
* Cautionary announcement
* Company has entered into negotiations regarding an acquisition of an iron ore business currently placed under formal business rescue
* Business rescue proposal was accepted and approved by creditors with requisite majority
* If all conditions have been successfully concluded, it may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information