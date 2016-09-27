Sept 27 Bengal Tea And Fabrics Ltd:

* Spindles in spinning section of textile division of the company at Ahmedabad is being closed w.e.f. October 01, 2016

* Reduction in capacity would result in reduction in the top line of the company by about 12 crores rupees on an annualized basis

* Sale proceeds be utilized for payment of retrenchment compensation to workers Source text: bit.ly/2dofHRA