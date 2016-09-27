US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Sept 27 Bengal Tea And Fabrics Ltd:
* Spindles in spinning section of textile division of the company at Ahmedabad is being closed w.e.f. October 01, 2016
* Reduction in capacity would result in reduction in the top line of the company by about 12 crores rupees on an annualized basis
* Sale proceeds be utilized for payment of retrenchment compensation to workers Source text: bit.ly/2dofHRA
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.