Sept 27 Maoye International Holdings Limited
:
* Entered into 2 underwriting agreements with boc
international (china) as principal underwriter in respect of
proposed issue of bonds
* Proposed maturity for public bonds and non-public bonds
shall be not more five years and not more than three years,
respectively
* Unit, proposes a public issue of bonds with an aggregate
principal amount not exceeding rmb 900 million
* Unit proposes a non-public issue of bonds with an
aggregate principal amount not exceeding rmb 2 billion
