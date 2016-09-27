Sept 27 (Reuters) -
* Ceneric-voluntary Announcement - Disposal Of The Issued
Share Capital Of A Subsidiary And Its Shareholder's Loan
* Unit as vendor, Brilliant Deal Investments Limited and
Ceneric Asia Limited entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Vendor agreed to sell 90% of issued share capital and to
assign entire shareholder's loan to investor in total
consideration of HK$26.1 million
* Investor has option to purchase remaining 10% of issued
share capital of target co in consideration of hk$3.2 million
