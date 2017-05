Sept 27 Otter Tail Corp

* Entered into a note purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Co intends to use proceeds of notes to repay existing debt, including remaining $52.3 million of its 9.000% senior notes due December 15, 2016

* Agreed to issue to purchasers $80 million aggregate principal amount of co's 3.55% guaranteed senior notes due December 15, 2026