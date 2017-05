Sept 27 Italeaf SpA :

* Says has via Italeaf HK signed agreement with Wulian, Chinese company specialized in Internet of Things (IoT), to establish joint venture named WSAVE Co., Ltd.

* Strategic alliance is within IoT and home automation sector

* Says new company is to promote development of green building technologies and intends to provide energy-saving solutions based on Smart Building system and IoT technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)