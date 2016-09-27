Sept 27 Weatherford International Plc
* As of september 27, resolved previously disclosed
investigation by securities and exchange commission
* Penalty of $50 million due within 21 days and three
installments of $30 million due within 120, 240 and 360 days
* Investigation concerning accounting issues associated with
material weakness in internal control over financial reporting
for income taxes
* As part of terms of sec settlement, company has also
agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $140 million
* Company to prepare and deliver certain reports to sec for
next two years
