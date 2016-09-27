Sept 27 Remgro Limited :

* Remgro shareholders are referred to circular dated 15 July relating to increase in number of company's authorised ordinary shares

* No agreement regarding potential acquisition has been reached, and Remgro will only exercise its pre-emptive right on commercially appropriate terms

* Proposed rights issue will provide company with cash resources and flexibility to capitalise on attractive investment opportunities

* Remgro and Capevin Holdings Limited hold a pre- emptive right to purchase these shares in Distell

* Any surplus cash not utilised for strategic opportunities may also be used to repay Remgro's existing debt

* Rights issue will consist of an offer of 48. 1 million new ordinary shares

* Rights issue will consist of an offer of 48. 1 million new ordinary shares

* Rights issue at a subscription price of r192.50 per rights issue share, representing an aggregate amount for all rights issue shares of 9,261.3 million rand