Remgro Limited :
* Remgro shareholders are referred to circular dated 15 July
relating to increase in number of company's authorised ordinary
shares
* No agreement regarding potential acquisition has been
reached, and Remgro will only exercise its pre-emptive right on
commercially appropriate terms
* Proposed rights issue will provide company with cash
resources and flexibility to capitalise on attractive investment
opportunities
* Remgro and Capevin Holdings Limited hold a pre- emptive
right to purchase these shares in Distell
* Any surplus cash not utilised for strategic opportunities
may also be used to repay Remgro's existing debt
* Rights issue will consist of an offer of 48. 1 million new
ordinary shares
* Rights issue at a subscription price of r192.50 per rights
issue share, representing an aggregate amount for all rights
issue shares of 9,261.3 million rand
