Sept 27 Klepierre :
* Closing of the bond tender offer
* Nominal amount tendered stands at 348.7 million euros
($390.61 million) i.e. a take up rate of 34.9 pct
* On September 26, 2016, Klépierre closed tender offer
launched on September 19, 2016 on two bonds
* A 500 million euro bond issued by Corio N.V. maturing in
February 2021 and offering a 3.25 pct coupon
* A 500 million euro bond issued by Klépierre maturing in
September 2019 and offering a 2.75 pct coupon
* Assuming current market conditions, net cost of debt
should decline below 2.0 pct by 2017
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
