Sept 27 Fitch:
* First presidential debate "did little" to alter forecast
that U.S. government debt ratio will continue to rise under the
next administration
* Trump's plan seeks to revive economic growth, but pledge
to cut non-safety net, non-defense spend by 1 pct per year not
enough to offset revenue losses from proposed corporate &
personal tax cuts
* Says believes high & rising public debt, which is set to
reach 101.6 pct of GDP this year, is main weakness of U.S.'
otherwise strong AAA sovereign credit profile
* "Clinton's proposals would lead to little change in
existing path of public debt, but would raise taxes to pay for
slightly higher public investment"