Sept 28 China Fibretech Ltd -
* Company had received further notices from three customers
on 26 september 2016
* Noted that each of claimants have requested company to
settle compensation claims by 28 september 2016
* If compensation payment is not made by 28 september 2016,
company shall pay alleged economic loss incurred by claimants
* And claimants have agreed to conduct another testing on
products processed by company
* Trading of company shares will continue to be suspended
until further notice
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: