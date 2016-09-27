Sept 27 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Independent directors of Wells Fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices and related matters

* Carrie Tolstedt has left company

* Carrie Tolstedt has forfeited unvested equity awards valued at approximately $19 million

* Independent directors have determined that Carrie Tolstedt will forfeit all of her outstanding unvested equity awards, valued at approximately $19 million based on today's closing share price

* Special committee of independent directors will lead investigation, working with human resources committee and independent counsel

* John Stumpf to forfeit unvested equity awards valued at approximately $41 million; will forgo salary during investigation

* Independent directors have retained Shearman & Sterling to assist in investigation

* Neither Stumpf nor Tolstedt will receive a bonus for 2016

* Tolstedt will receive no severance

* John Stumpf has recused himself from all matters related to independent directors' investigation and deliberations

* Initial actions will not preclude additional steps being taken with respect to Stumpf, Tolstedt or other executives