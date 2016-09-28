Sept 28 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co
* Says starts into new fiscal year with a rise in sales and
profitability
* Says sales in first three months of fiscal year 2016/2017
increase by 5.2 percent on a currency and portfolio adjusted
basis
* Says for fiscal year 2016/2017, company expects sales and
adjusted ebit to grow in middle single-digit percentage range
and adjusted ebit margin to be in line with previous year
* Says adjusted ebit margin improves from 6.8 percent to 7.6
percent
* Says generally confirms guidance for this fiscal year
2016/2017 and its positive business outlook
