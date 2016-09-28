BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO
Sept 28 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Says to issue convertible bonds for 250 million euros ($280.3 million), extendable to up to 300 million euros
* To use up to 100 million euros obtained from the new issue to repurchase convertibles due in 2018
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.