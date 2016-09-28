Sept 28 Steinhoff :
* JSE: SNH - Steinhoff Announces A Capital Increase
* Proceeds to be used to replace acquisition related
facilities entered on deal to buy mattress firm holding
corporation, poundland group plc
* Management board resolved to increase its issued and
outstanding share capital
* 162 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by
upington investment holdings b.v.
* 60 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by
lancaster 101 proprietary limited
* An additional up to 110 million new ordinary shares will
be offered to institutional investors via an accelerated
bookbuild
* Total gross proceeds to steinhoff from above transactions
will be at least eur 1,890 million
