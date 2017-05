Sept 28 Tui AG

* Says outlook for growth in underlying ebita from at least 10 percent to between 12 and 13 percent

* Says raises its operating profit guidance for the 2015/16 financial year and reports positive outlook for winter

* Says further additions to the own hotel and cruise portfolio pay into the new vertically integrated tourism group strategy

* Says positive outlook for the winter season with strong growth driven by long haul