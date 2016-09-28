BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Keyyo SA :
* H1 operating income 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 0.9 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Confirms 2016 revenue growth of five to seven percent and a stable annual current operating income compared to 2015. Source text : bit.ly/2djiDdq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.