BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Ausy SA :
* H1 current operating income 18.2 million euros ($20.39 million) versus 13.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 9.2 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.