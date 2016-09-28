BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO
Sept 28 Solocal Group :
* Solcal Group completes the terms of its financial restructuring plan
* Presentation of terms of reinstated debt of 400 million euros ($448.44 million)
* Reinstated debt: 400 million euros new bonds with a maturity of 5 years
* Floating rate (based on 3-month Euribor with a minimum of 1 percent) plus a margin of between 3 and 9 percent reviewed semi-annually
* Company should pay between 7 and 8 percent of interest for first six-month post bond issuance
* Company would have option, at any time, to redeem these bonds at 101 percent of their nominal value
* Distribution of one free share for each existing share, replacing shareholders' warrants
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.