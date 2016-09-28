BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO
Sept 28 Qumak SA
* H1 net loss 6.3 million zlotys ($1.65 million) versus a profit of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 revenue 176.0 million zlotys versus 352.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Said decrease in revenue due to the stagnation in the public market and delays in announcements of new tenders for intelligent IT solutions financed from EU funds
* Said H1 2016 net result influenced by deferred income tax
The company restated its financial results for H1 2015
($1 = 3.8180 zlotys)
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.