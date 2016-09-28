Sept 28 Plaisio Computers SA :
* H1 consolidated EBIT of 1.6 million euros ($1.79 million)
versus 3.7 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated revenue of 132.3 million euros versus
133.3 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated EBITDA of 2.9 million euros versus 4.9
million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated EBT 1.1 million euros versus 3.4 million
euros year ago
* Taking out of consideration the effects of the adverse
foreign exchange differences for the first half of the year, the
percentage decrease in EBITDA and EBIT limited to 6.3% and
13.2%, respectively
Source text- bit.ly/2dywi1G
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)