Sept 28 Victoria Park AB :
* Is setting new goals and creates administrative regions
* Sees to generate a growth in income from property management that over time averages at
least 12 percent per year
* Targets growth in net asset value, excluding dividend on ordinary shares, that over time
averages at least 15 percent per year
* Sees to maintain interest coverage ratio of not less than 2.0 times
* Target is to own assets with market value of at least 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.33
billion) at end of 2020
* Will run its management operations in three regions - Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6009 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)