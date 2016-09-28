Sept 28 Phoenix Group Holdings :
* Proposed acquisition of Abbey Life
* Consideration of 935 mln stg in cash payable on completion
* Consideration and estimated expenses to be financed
through fully underwritten rights issue to raise 735 mln stg,
250 mln stg new bank facility
* Acquisition to add 10 bln stg of assets under management
and approximately 735,000 policyholders
* Attractive price representing 0.89x multiple of solvency
II own funds and 0.77x of MCEV
* Acquisition will support a proposed increase in dividends
in respect of 2017 to 197 mln stg
* Acquisition expected to generate about 0.5 bln stg of
aggregate cashflows between 2016 and 2020
* Completion of acquisition by end of 2016, subject to
regulatory approvals
* Acquisition also expected to generate cashflows of about
1.1 bln stg in aggregate from 2021 onwards
