Sept 28 PZ Cussons Plc :
* AGM trading statement for period June 1 to Sept. 27 2016
* Overall performance of the group during the period has
been in line with expectations
* Cash generation during the period also in line with
expectations
* In the beauty division, a poor summer has adversely
affected sales of St Tropez in the UK, however sales in the U.S.
have been particularly strong
* Brand portfolio and new product pipeline, and a continued
focus on costs, leaves group well placed to manage challenging
trading conditions
