Sept 28 Time Watch Investments Ltd
* TWB entered into asia sales agency agreement with fortune
concept, europe sales agency agreement with swiss fashion time
* Twb entered into administrative services agreement with
fortune concept
* Deal in relation to appointment of fortune concept, swiss
fashion time and swiss watch group as non-exclusive agent for
sale of watches
* Entered into middle east sales agency agreement with swiss
watch group
* Each of international sales agency agreements shall have a
term commencing from 1 october 2016 and ending on 30 june 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: