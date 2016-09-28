Sept 28 Singapore Exchange Limited
* Sgx Collaborates With Member Firms To Address Market
Misconduct)
* First initiative is trade surveillance handbook which aims
to improve members understanding of what constitutes improper
market conduct
* Sgx regularly discusses with members any unusual trading
behaviour
* Subsequent dashboards will be released on a quarterly
basis from january 2017.
* Initiatives to detect and stop market misconduct, foster
good trading practices and maintain fair and transparent
marketplace
* Launched two initiatives in collaboration with member
firms
* Second initiative is members surveillance dashboard
* First dashboard will be released to members this week and
will cover alerts generated from april to august 2016
