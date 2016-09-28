Sept 28 Blackberry Ltd :

* Qtrly non-GAAP software and services revenue of $156 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP gross margin of 62%; GAAP gross margin of 29%

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $391.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP revenue $334 million versus $490 million

* "Remain on track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in software and services for the full fiscal year"

* Revising upward non-gaap earnings per share outlook to range of breakeven to a 5 cent loss, versus current consensus of a 15 cent loss

* Company plans to end all internal hardware development and will outsource that function to partners

* Blackberry reports 89% year over year growth in GAAP software and services revenue for Q2 fiscal 2017

* Qtrly non-GAAP total revenue of $352 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share was break even; Q2 GAAP net loss was $0.71 per basic share

* Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was approximately $2.5 billion as of August 31, 2016

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue breakdown was about 44% for software and services, 26% for service access fees, 30% for mobility solutions

* Q2 software & services operating income $29 million

* Q2 software & services operating income $29 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S