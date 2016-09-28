Sept 28 Blackberry Ltd :
* Qtrly non-GAAP software and services revenue of $156
million
* Qtrly non-GAAP gross margin of 62%; GAAP gross margin of
29%
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $391.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP revenue $334 million versus $490 million
* "Remain on track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in
software and services for the full fiscal year"
* Revising upward non-gaap earnings per share outlook to
range of breakeven to a 5 cent loss, versus current consensus of
a 15 cent loss
* Company plans to end all internal hardware development and
will outsource that function to partners
* Blackberry reports 89% year over year growth in GAAP
software and services revenue for Q2 fiscal 2017
* Qtrly non-GAAP total revenue of $352 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share was break even; Q2 GAAP net
loss was $0.71 per basic share
* Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term
investments was approximately $2.5 billion as of August 31, 2016
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue breakdown was about 44% for
software and services, 26% for service access fees, 30% for
mobility solutions
* Q2 software & services operating income $29 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $1.60
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: