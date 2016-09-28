US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct
Sept 28 Corporation Bank :
* Allotted 12,45,70,868 equity shares to Government of India
* Allotment at issue price of INR 40.78 per share
* Government of India holding gets increased from 67.20 pct to 70.76 pct Source text: bit.ly/2d9kPpx
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes